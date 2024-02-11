Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" with mark MW JMN. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371913 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place July 6, 2023.

