Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" with mark MW JMN. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371913 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place July 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WCN (4)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1982 "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search