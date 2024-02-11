Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 6,002

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" with mark MW JMN. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371913 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place July 6, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
