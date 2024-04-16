Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982". Nickel. ESPAÑA 82 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel. ESPAÑA 82

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" Nickel ESPAÑA 82 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" Nickel ESPAÑA 82 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 17,1 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" with mark MW JMN. Nickel. ESPAÑA 82. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1982 "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

