Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982". Nickel. ESPAÑA 82 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" with mark MW JMN. Nickel. ESPAÑA 82. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (10) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (7)

Numimarket (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)

Wu-eL (1)