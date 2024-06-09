Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 14,5 g
- Pure silver (0,2914 oz) 9,0625 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 803,100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1982
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aste (1)
- BAC (16)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (3)
- Coinhouse (2)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Katz (10)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (7)
- Wójcicki (19)
- Wu-eL (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS68 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
