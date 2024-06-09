Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 14,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,2914 oz) 9,0625 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 803,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aste (1)
  • BAC (16)
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (3)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Katz (10)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (19)
  • Wu-eL (3)
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 17, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS68 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1982 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search