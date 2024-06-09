1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

