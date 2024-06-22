Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 17,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" with mark MW EO. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.

Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1982 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

