Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" with mark MW EO. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.

