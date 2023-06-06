Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1982 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1982 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5700 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 15, 2020
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1982 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
