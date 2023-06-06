Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1982 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1982 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1982 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 43,318,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1982 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5700 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Poland 2 Zlote 1982 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1982 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1982 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1982 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1982 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1982 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Bereska
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1982 MW at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1982 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1982 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1982 MW at auction Bereska - April 15, 2020
Seller Bereska
Date April 15, 2020
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1982 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1982 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1982 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1982 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1982 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

