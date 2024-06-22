Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 11,0 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1982 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" with mark MW EO. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65574 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - December 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 30, 2021
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
