Pattern 100 Zlotych 1982 MW "Stork". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1982 "Stork" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7137 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

