Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982". Silver. ESPAÑA 82 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver. ESPAÑA 82

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" Silver ESPAÑA 82 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" Silver ESPAÑA 82 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 6,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" with mark MW JMN. Silver. ESPAÑA 82. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1494 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place October 15, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (4)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1982 "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

