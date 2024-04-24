Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982". Silver. ESPAÑA 82 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" with mark MW JMN. Silver. ESPAÑA 82. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1494 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place October 15, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (4) Condition (slab) PF69 (2) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (3)