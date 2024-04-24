Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982". Silver. ESPAÑA 82 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver. ESPAÑA 82
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,6 g
- Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 6,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1982
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" with mark MW JMN. Silver. ESPAÑA 82. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1494 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place October 15, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- HERVERA (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
