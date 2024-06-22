Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "Boleslaw III Krzywousty". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 625. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF65 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1982 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

