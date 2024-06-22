Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "Boleslaw III Krzywousty". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 625. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

