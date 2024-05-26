Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 12,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1982 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" with mark MW EO. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2803 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 370. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1982 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

