200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1982 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" with mark MW EO. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2803 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 370. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

