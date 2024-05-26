Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,6 g
- Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 12,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1982
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1982 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" with mark MW EO. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2803 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 370. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
