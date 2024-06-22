Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 28,3 g
- Pure silver (0,6824 oz) 21,225 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3,000
- Mintage PROOF 3,650
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1982
- Mint Balerna
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (156)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51660 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
