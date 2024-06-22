Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 28,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,6824 oz) 21,225 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3,000
  • Mintage PROOF 3,650

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Balerna
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (156)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51660 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS65 DPL NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition MS65 DPL NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

