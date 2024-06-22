200 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51660 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (80) UNC (65) AU (4) XF (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS70 (1) MS69 (1) MS67 (3) MS66 (3) MS65 (6) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) PF70 (3) PF69 (9) PF68 (4) PF67 (10) PF66 (2) PF65 (1) PF64 (3) PF63 (2) PF60 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (26) DPL (2) Service NGC (42) PCGS (5) GCN (3) PCG (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Busso Peus (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

CHS Basel Numismatics (2)

COINSNET (3)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Felzmann (5)

Goldberg (5)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (11)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (1)

Marciniak (2)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (18)

Numimarket (6)

Numis Poland (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Russiancoin (5)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (5)

Stare Monety (6)

Stary Sklep (8)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (12)

V. GADOURY (1)

WCN (32)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wójcicki (2)