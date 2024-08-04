Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,3 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 6
- Mintage PROOF 6
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
3762 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
4847 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search