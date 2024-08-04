Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

