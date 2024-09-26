Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 CHI "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 5
- Mintage PROOF 5
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Balerna
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1985 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
