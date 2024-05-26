Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,3 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1975
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 "30 years of Victory over Fascism" with mark MW JMN. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 725. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1975 "30 years of Victory over Fascism", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
