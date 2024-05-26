Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,3 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 "30 years of Victory over Fascism" with mark MW JMN. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 725. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1975 "30 years of Victory over Fascism", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1975 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search