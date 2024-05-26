Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 "30 years of Victory over Fascism" with mark MW JMN. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 725. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.

