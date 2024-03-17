Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 "30 years of Victory over Fascism" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1507 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.

