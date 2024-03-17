Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 14,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3496 oz) 10,875 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 10,054
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1975
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 "30 years of Victory over Fascism" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1507 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
