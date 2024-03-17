Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 14,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3496 oz) 10,875 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 10,054

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 "30 years of Victory over Fascism" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1507 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1975 "30 years of Victory over Fascism", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search