Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 "30 years of Victory over Fascism" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.

Сondition UNC (2)