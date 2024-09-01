Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 14,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,2914 oz) 9,0625 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 "30 years of Victory over Fascism" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
2088 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

