Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 14,5 g
- Pure silver (0,2914 oz) 9,0625 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1975
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 "30 years of Victory over Fascism" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 508 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.
