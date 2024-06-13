Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" with mark MW TT. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7145 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Coinhouse - March 28, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1985 "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1985 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search