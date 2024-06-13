Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" with mark MW TT. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7145 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
