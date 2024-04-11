Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN "30 years of Victory over Fascism". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 "30 years of Victory over Fascism" with mark MW JMN. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2570 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 430. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.

