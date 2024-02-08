Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 "Owl" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2490 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
