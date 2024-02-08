Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 "Owl" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2490 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (20) UNC (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) PF68 (3) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (13)

Numimarket (3)

Stary Sklep (4)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Wu-eL (1)