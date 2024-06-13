Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 "Wladyslaw the Short" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2859 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (11) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (3)

Marciniak (8)

Numedux (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (2)

WCN (7)

Wójcicki (3)

Wu-eL (2)