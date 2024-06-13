Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 "Wladyslaw the Short" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2859 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (7)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 42 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
