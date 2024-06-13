Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 "Wladyslaw the Short" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2859 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
