Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" with mark MW TT. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (7)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1985 "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1985 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search