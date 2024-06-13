Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" with mark MW TT. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

