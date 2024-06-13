Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numimarket

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 6,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 "Owl" with mark MW ET. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1040 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 175 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1986 "Owl", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

