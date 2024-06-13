Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 11,1 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 "Mother's Health Center" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2953 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 925. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
