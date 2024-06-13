Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center". Zinc (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Zinc
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 37,300
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 "Mother's Health Center" with mark MW SW. Zinc. This zinc coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5152 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1985 "Mother's Health Center", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
