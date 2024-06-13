Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center". Zinc (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Zinc

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" Zinc - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" Zinc - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 37,300

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1985 "Mother's Health Center" with mark MW SW. Zinc. This zinc coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5152 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 38 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1985 "Mother's Health Center", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

