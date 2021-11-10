Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1975 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 50,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1975
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1975 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search