Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1975 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1975 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1975 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 50,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1975 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2019
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

