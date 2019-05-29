Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1975 JMN. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1975 JMN Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1975 JMN Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,96 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 30

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1975 with mark JMN. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,400. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 JMN (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
2439 $
Price in auction currency 9400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

