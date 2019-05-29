Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1975 JMN. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 2,96 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 30
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1975
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1975 with mark JMN. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,400. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.
