Pattern 2 Zlote 1975 JMN. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1975 with mark JMN. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,400. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.

Сondition UNC (2)