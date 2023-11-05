Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1975 WK (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 25,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1975
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1975 with mark WK. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 582 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS68 ECC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search