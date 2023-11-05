Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1975 WK (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1975 WK - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1975 WK - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 25,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1975 with mark WK. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 582 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS68 ECC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1975 WK at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

