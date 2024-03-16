Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,9 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1975 "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7130 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1975 "Ignacy Jan Paderewski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

