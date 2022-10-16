Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1975 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1975 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1975 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 25,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1975 . This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2375 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place March 31, 2021.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS68 ECC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1975 at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

