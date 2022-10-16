5 Zlotych 1975 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1975 . This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2375 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place March 31, 2021.

