5 Zlotych 1975 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 25,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1975
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1975 . This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2375 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place March 31, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS68 ECC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
