Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Helena Modrzejewska". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 60,158
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1975
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1975 "Helena Modrzejewska" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1857 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 490. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
