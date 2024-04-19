100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Helena Modrzejewska". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1975 "Helena Modrzejewska" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1857 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 490. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (56) UNC (15) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (11) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (12) Service NGC (13)

