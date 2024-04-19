Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 60,184

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1975 "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62251 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 118. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (7)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Frühwald (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (6)
  • WCN (14)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 225 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1975 "Ignacy Jan Paderewski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1975 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search