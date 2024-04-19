100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1975 "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62251 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 118. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (58) UNC (18) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (16) ULTRA CAMEO (15) Service NGC (16)

