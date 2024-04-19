Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 60,184
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1975
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1975 "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62251 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 118. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (7)
- Coinhouse (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Frühwald (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (13)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stare Monety (5)
- Stary Sklep (6)
- WCN (14)
- Wójcicki (4)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 225 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1975 "Ignacy Jan Paderewski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
