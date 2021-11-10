Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1975 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1975 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1975 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 50,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1975 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 360. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 20 Groszy 1975 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

