20 Groszy 1975 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 50,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1975
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1975 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 360. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
