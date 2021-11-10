20 Groszy 1975 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1975 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 360. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition UNC (12) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (6) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (12)