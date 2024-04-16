Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,1 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1975
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1975 "Helena Modrzejewska" with mark MW AJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2941 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
