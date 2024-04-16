Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,1 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1975 "Helena Modrzejewska" with mark MW AJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2941 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ "Helena Modrzejewska" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1975 "Helena Modrzejewska", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1975 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search