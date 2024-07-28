200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1975 "30 years of Victory over Fascism" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,900. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (44) AU (6) XF (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (6) MS66 (3) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) PF69 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (6) PF65 (4) PF64 (1) PF63 (3) CAMEO (11) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (31)

