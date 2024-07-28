Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 14,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3496 oz) 10,875 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,825,900
- Mintage PROOF 2,600
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1975
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1975 "30 years of Victory over Fascism" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,900. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
