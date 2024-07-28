Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 14,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3496 oz) 10,875 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,825,900
  • Mintage PROOF 2,600

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1975 "30 years of Victory over Fascism" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,900. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - July 3, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date July 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Aste - July 2, 2023
Seller Aste
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1975 "30 years of Victory over Fascism", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

