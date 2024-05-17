Empire
Company Description
- Name Empire
- Country Russia
- Year of foundation 2008
- Status Operating organization
- Official page http://www.auction-imperia.ru/
Moscow Office
- Country Russia
- City Moscow
- Address ул. Трубная, д. 29 с1
- Phone +7 (495) 608-3056
- Email info@auction-imperia.ru
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 25, 2025 Аукцион 119 325 Bidding is open
April 24, 2025 Аукцион 115 475 Bidding is open
March 28, 2025 Аукцион 118 415 44,253 $
March 27, 2025 Аукцион 114 478 197,381 $
February 19, 2025 Аукцион 555 103 29,717 $
February 14, 2025 Аукцион 117 359 41,563 $
February 13, 2025 Аукцион 113 463 293,352 $
December 20, 2024 Аукцион 116 455 60,052 $
December 19, 2024 Аукцион 112 307 134,023 $
December 13, 2024 Аукцион 117 145 66,663 $
November 21, 2024 Аукцион 111 388 200,972 $
November 8, 2024 Аукцион 115 480 64,081 $
October 10, 2024 Аукцион 110 340 123,774 $
October 4, 2024 Аукцион 113 112 63,453 $
September 27, 2024 Аукцион 114 445 57,745 $
July 19, 2024 Аукцион 113 350 13,123 $
July 11, 2024 Аукцион 109 362 93,246 $
June 21, 2024 Аукцион 112 378 36,770 $
June 13, 2024 Аукцион 112 334 71,472 $
June 5, 2024 Аукцион 108 173 175,498 $