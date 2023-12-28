Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1975
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1975 "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1565 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- HERVERA (2)
- Katz (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- WCN (5)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
