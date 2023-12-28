Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1975 "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1565 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 480. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Pattern) at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1975 "The Royal Castle in Warsaw", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

