Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1975 MW "Ignacy Jan Paderewski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
