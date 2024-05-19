100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1975 "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2680 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 360. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (48) UNC (19) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF68 (1) Service GCN (1) NGC (1)

