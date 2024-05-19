Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 50,177

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1975 "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2680 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 360. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (13)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WCN (13)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Wu-eL (3)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1975 "The Royal Castle in Warsaw", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1975 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search