20 Zlotych 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1985 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 195. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) Service NGC (2)