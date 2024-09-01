Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1985 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1985 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1985 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 8,7 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 15,514,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1985 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 195. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1985 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1985 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

