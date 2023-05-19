Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1986 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1986 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 771 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
