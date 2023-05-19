Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1986 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1986 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1986 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 8,7 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 37,959,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1986 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 771 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1986 MW at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1986 MW at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1986 MW at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1986 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1986 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search