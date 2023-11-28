Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1990 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,71 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 40,723,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1990 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place February 24, 2021.

Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

