2 Zlote 1990 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1990 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place February 24, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (13) Condition (slab) MS67 (6) MS66 (4) PF68 (2) PF67 (1) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (13)