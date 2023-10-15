Pattern 20 Groszy 1990. Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1990 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2969 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

