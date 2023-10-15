Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1990. Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1990 Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1990 Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,9 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1990 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 973 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Poland 1 Zloty 1990 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
719 $
Price in auction currency 3100 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

