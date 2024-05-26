Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Groszy 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,22 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 25,100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1990 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place May 24, 2024.

Poland 20 Groszy 1990 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

