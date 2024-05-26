Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1990 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place May 24, 2024.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
