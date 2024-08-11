10 Groszy 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1990 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396988 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,300. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

