Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Grosze 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Grosze 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 34,400,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1990 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat auction for PLN 760. Bidding took place May 24, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

