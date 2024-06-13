Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1990 MW. Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 7,3 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1990 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (9)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
