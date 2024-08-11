Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Grosz 1990. Copper (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 15,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1990
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
