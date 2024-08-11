Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz 1990. Copper (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Copper

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

