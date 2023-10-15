Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Grosze 1990. Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1990 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 925,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2020.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
