Pattern 2 Grosze 1990. Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1990 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 925,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2020.

