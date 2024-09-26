5 Zlotych 1990 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1990 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5717 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

