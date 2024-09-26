Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1990 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,88 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 38,248,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1990 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5717 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
